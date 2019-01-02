Cops arrest man with prized lobola

Shock turns to relief as payment to Diko’s family for nuptials recovered

Newly-wed presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko has become the latest stock theft victim after 24 cattle, paid for her lobola, were stolen in Mthatha. Her family is still angered by the theft, despite a happy ending, saying they were “dismayed by heartless livestock thieves who had no respect for the sacredness of lobola and no fear of the ancestors’ wrath”.