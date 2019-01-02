ANC chaplain-general investigated for 'blatant disrespect of women'

In the leaked conversation about male priests ordained by a woman, Mehana is heard saying to Sibanga: "Leave the books but what would you say being touched in your chest by women? — that is what I am asking. What would the wives of these men say hearing their husbands are being touched on the male breast by another woman?"

When Sibanga asked Mehana what should be done to the men who were ordained by a woman, he replied: "We must redo. They must be recalled so we (men) can reaffirm them. I am an African theologist. I do not care whether you call that patriarchy or whatever rubbish you want to call it, but there is no man (in the church) who has ever been ordained by a female. Voetsek. This should not be allowed in the church."

The ANC said it was disappointed with the utterances of Mehana but would give the Methodist church the space to deal with him internally.

The church, through Siwa, said a "full investigation is under way" to get to the bottom of Mehana's "offensive and highly intolerable opinions particularly in our current climate in which women are dehumanised, abused and disrespected".