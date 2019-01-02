News

Father sets home alight, killing himself and 3 children

By Iavan Pijoos - 02 January 2019
A father and his three children died after he allegedly used petrol to set their home alight.
A father and his three children died after he allegedly used petrol to set their home alight.
Image: 123rf/ Igor Stevanovic

A 33-year-old father and his three children died after he allegedly used petrol to set their home alight in Ga-Masemola, outside Polokwane.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the incident happened on Sunday after the man had a heated argument with the mother of the children.

"The police were alerted about this incident. They swiftly responded, together with emergency medical services. On arrival, EMS certified the three children and the suspect dead," said Ngoepe.

"Fortunately, the partner managed to flee from the suspect unhurt."

The children, aged between 4 and 6, have been identified as Mogau Maela, Chantelle Makobe and Mosa Makobe.

Ngoepe said the motive behind the incident was not immediately clear, but domestic violence could not be ruled out.

Three cases of murder and attempted murder have been opened, along with a case of arson.

Cop arrested: wife shot dead at school

An Eastern Cape policeman allegedly shot and killed his school governing body member wife at Voorpos Primary School in Cambridge in East London on ...
News
6 months ago

Cop shoots bride, turns gun on self

A policeman is in critical condition after apparently shooting and killing his new wife, a doctoral student, before turning the gun on ...
News
8 months ago

Safa boss shoots his fiancée, kills himself

The double death of a soccer boss and his fiancée outside a hotel in East London yesterday morning has sent shock waves through the South African ...
News
8 months ago

Man held after house set alight

A 36-year-old man spent Christmas behind bars after he allegedly set his mother’s house alight in NU16 in Mdantsane while his 83-year-old ...
News
4 days ago

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Music video for top DJ's label shot in Daily Dispatch offices
Gr 8-12 Accounting Teacher: Gretl Maree
X