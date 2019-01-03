Twitter not impressed with Pearl Thusi's 'just be trash' new year's video

Pearl Thusi rubbed some fans up the wrong way after she shared a video‚ telling people not to be disrespectful with their 'new year‚ new me' resolutions.

The actress did not mince her words when she told fans to stop lying about becoming a new human in 24 hours.

"How you gonna be a new human by tomorrow? Please stop disrespecting us. Can ya'll stop being these liars because you know by March you're gonna be trash again. So just be trash and be okay with it‚" Pearl said.