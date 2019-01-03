News

Twitter not impressed with Pearl Thusi's 'just be trash' new year's video

By Karishma Thakurdin - 03 January 2019
Pearl Thusi causes a stir on social media.
Image: Instagram/Pearl Thusi

Pearl Thusi rubbed some fans up the wrong way after she shared a video‚ telling people not to be disrespectful with their 'new year‚ new me' resolutions.

The actress did not mince her words when she told fans to stop lying about becoming a new human in 24 hours.

"How you gonna be a new human by tomorrow? Please stop disrespecting us. Can ya'll stop being these liars because you know by March you're gonna be trash again. So just be trash and be okay with it‚" Pearl said.

Pearl's comments did not sit well with some fans‚ who labelled it 'unnecessary'.

Pearl returned to Instagram to share another new year's message that better explained what she meant.


Source: TMG Digital.

