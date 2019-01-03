Twitter not impressed with Pearl Thusi's 'just be trash' new year's video
Pearl Thusi rubbed some fans up the wrong way after she shared a video‚ telling people not to be disrespectful with their 'new year‚ new me' resolutions.
The actress did not mince her words when she told fans to stop lying about becoming a new human in 24 hours.
"How you gonna be a new human by tomorrow? Please stop disrespecting us. Can ya'll stop being these liars because you know by March you're gonna be trash again. So just be trash and be okay with it‚" Pearl said.
Pearl's comments did not sit well with some fans‚ who labelled it 'unnecessary'.
So just be trash n accept it- Pearl thusi, 2019 pic.twitter.com/tQB8vfJquS— phuti khomotso ratshabedi (@Doc_Phuti) January 1, 2019
Damn... you jus tweeted straight out your ass. pic.twitter.com/90RVNCfx2c— Nnoni_McShnuggets (@Nnoni_04) January 2, 2019
These are the negative friends you should avoid when you trying to be positive for the year ahead— Mashasha (@rubberband_031) January 1, 2019
Do you boo, and let people do themselves. First of all they say ‘new year, new me’ not new day, new me. It’s a process, don’t call people trash tu. Happy new year 🎊🎈— Yolisa Bambiso (@YolisaBambiso) January 1, 2019
I won't wake up a new person but will try to be better than I was last year as time goes in 2019— Prince Dee (@Dj_Prince_Dee) January 2, 2019
Pearl returned to Instagram to share another new year's message that better explained what she meant.
