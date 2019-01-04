News

Twitter celebrates the underdogs as Eastern Cape matrics show improvement

By Odwa Mjo - 04 January 2019
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga announced the Eastern Cape as the province with the most improved matric results.
Image: Cebisile Mbonani

Twitter celebrates the underdogs as the Eastern Cape emerges from seven years at the bottom.

Eastern Cape matriculants came out tops as the most improved province in the 2018 results. 

Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga announced the 2018 matric results on January 3 2019, with seven of the nine provinces showing improvement in overall pass rates.

The Eastern Cape pass rate went up by 5.6% from 2017 to 70.6%.

The province, which emerged from the bottom after seven years, rolled out very strategic learning programmes for the class of 2018. 

The matrics of 2018 obtained an overall pass rate of 78.2%, an improvement on last year’s  75.1%.

Gauteng topped the list with the highest pass rate at 87.9%, followed by the Free State with 87.5%  and the Western Cape with 81.5%.

Limpopo was in last place with a pass rate of 69.4%, the only province that obtained below 70%. The Eastern Cape was second last, despite the significant improvement.

South Africans took to Twitter to celebrate the province’s improvement. 

