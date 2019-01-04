Twitter celebrates the underdogs as Eastern Cape matrics show improvement
Twitter celebrates the underdogs as the Eastern Cape emerges from seven years at the bottom.
Eastern Cape matriculants came out tops as the most improved province in the 2018 results.
Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga announced the 2018 matric results on January 3 2019, with seven of the nine provinces showing improvement in overall pass rates.
The Eastern Cape pass rate went up by 5.6% from 2017 to 70.6%.
The province, which emerged from the bottom after seven years, rolled out very strategic learning programmes for the class of 2018.
The matrics of 2018 obtained an overall pass rate of 78.2%, an improvement on last year’s 75.1%.
Gauteng topped the list with the highest pass rate at 87.9%, followed by the Free State with 87.5% and the Western Cape with 81.5%.
Limpopo was in last place with a pass rate of 69.4%, the only province that obtained below 70%. The Eastern Cape was second last, despite the significant improvement.
South Africans took to Twitter to celebrate the province’s improvement.
We are not asking for a huge improvement my Dear Lord... Just another 5% improvement in 2019 to 75% in Eastern Cape will be highly appreciated #MatricResults2018 pic.twitter.com/16GzZeaFEd— Odwa Goduka ® (@odwa_goduka) January 3, 2019
Eastern Cape halala. Teachers, learners, communities. Everyone who was involved we thank you #MatricResults2018— Veve (@LudidiVelani) January 3, 2019
Eastern cape is not number last ?.... Class of 2018 nisebenzile #MatricResults2018 pic.twitter.com/SnfTaJzL03— Thandeka? (@ThashidoM) January 3, 2019
Eastern cape matric results #MatricResults2018 pic.twitter.com/boaqBTKb1g— Chef Anele (@anele_booi) January 3, 2019
Eastern Cape celebrating not being last, for once. #MatricResults2018 pic.twitter.com/FM4GbDpN5m— Seabela Maila (@Abi_Maila) January 3, 2019
Eastern Cape what an improvement?!You guys did it...you did it against all odds ,Wow???!!!— Azole (@azole_klaas) January 3, 2019
Okay Eastern Cape! Okay ?????#MatricResults2018 pic.twitter.com/IaIVUkOfIh— Ndingu Khanki kuwe! (@Academist_Zain) January 3, 2019
Well done to Eastern Cape for being the largest improvement in the country ???? Class of 2018 worked very well ?????? #Matric2018 pic.twitter.com/2AbpHdYho5— ?King Booi ? (@KingBooi1) January 3, 2019
#easterncape matrics results well done. That were you belong and keep it that way. You are leading the country. what a great province. Legends province. used to be the first on everything. From history to art politics. frontier wars to "imfuduko" #GOODTOBACK— makhosini (@makhosy24) January 3, 2019
#MatricResults2018 Eastern Cape. I'm so happy, I'm teary ?? pic.twitter.com/1UqaWa71gF— BEYONCÉ will be back! ? (@Kay_Mantanga) January 3, 2019