News

Fight over gas fields behind 'plot' to charge SA man with terrorism

By Jeff Wicks and Graeme Hosken - 06 January 2019
Francis Hanekom and her husband Andre.
Francis Hanekom and her husband Andre.
Image: Facebook/Francis Hanekom

A battle for a stake in Mozambique’s lucrative offshore gas fields is believed to be behind the arrest of South African businessman Andre Hanekom.

Hanekom, 61, known as baba mzungubaba mgungu (white father) to locals in the coastal hamlet of Palma in northern Mozambique, has been in custody for five months despite a magistrate granting him bail in October.

He is charged with terrorism following his dramatic arrest last August in which he was shot in the arm and stomach by officers wearing camouflage uniforms and balaclavas.

Security risk analysts, as well as those who know him, have dismissed claims that he is involved in terror attacks linked to the extremist group, Ahlu Sunnah Wa-Jama, as claimed by authorities. Instead, many say his logistics company and lucrative slipway, which have landed him lucrative deals with international gas companies, have made him a target for those wanting to muscle in on the gas exploration industry.

Read the full story in the Sunday Times.

Wife of jihadist-accused says her husband is falsely implicated

The wife of Andre Hanekom‚ accused by Mozambican authorities of being one of the leaders of a jihadist group in northern Mozambique‚ says her ...
News
3 days ago

Want to read the full Sunday Times?
Subscribe online from R80 per month or try our R15 day pass

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Music video for top DJ's label shot in Daily Dispatch offices
Gr 8-12 Accounting Teacher: Gretl Maree
X