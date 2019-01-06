Irishman missing after coming to SA for woman he met online

The family of a 66-year-old Irishman, who is believed to have flown to South Africa last week to meet a woman he had been chatting to online for two years, is worried after not having heard from him since.

Stanley Currie was alleged to have boarded his flight on December 28, but hasn’t been heard from since December 30.

His brother Robert took to social media to post his pictures, pleading for assistance. He claimed that Stanley had bought a one-way ticket to Johannesburg.

“He hadn’t booked any accommodation over there. [He] was carrying a large amount of cash,” said Robert, adding that his brother suffered from depression and a heart condition.

“This person who he was going to meet … no one from the family has any idea who she is and we are obviously concerned that it is a scam,” he added.