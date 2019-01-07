State pumps in R87.3m to sort out water woes
Chris Hani to spend the money on boreholes, pump and tanks
The state is pumping R87.3m into drought relief measures for the north Eastern Cape. The money will be spent on boreholes, pumps, water cartage and tanks, said Chris Hani district municipality (CHDM) spokesperson Thobeka Mqamelo. CHDM services six local municipalities. The R87.3m was paid out by the department of water and sanitation (DWS).
