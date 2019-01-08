Two die when car crashes into horse

Two people travelling the N2 between East London and King William's Town died on Tuesday morning after the car they were travelling in hit a horse; killing them and the horse instantly. A third person sustained severe injuries from the accident. Department of transport spokesman Unathi Binqose said the accident happened near the Walter Sisulu University Potsdam campus in the early hours of the morning when the car collided with the horse which was believed to be in the middle of the road.