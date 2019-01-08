Zoleka Mandela on the complications surrounding her pregnancy
The series of medical complications‚ which has surrounded Zoleka Mandela's latest pregnancy has made her stronger and has reminded her that her unborn baby is a "gift from God".
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.