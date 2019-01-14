A Cape Town gardener accused of killing his elderly employers wants to confess.

Gcinile Ngcobela‚ 29‚ appeared in the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court on Monday January 14 2019 alongside 20-year-old Lwazi Ntsibantsiba. The men are accused of robbing and strangling Rugaya and Riedwaan Addinall – both 82 – in their home in Ottery‚ Cape Town‚ on January 6.

A stuttering Ngcobela told the court that he had informed the investigation officer about his intentions to confess‚ but nothing had come of it. He said he also wanted to appoint a lawyer but he was not given an opportunity to make calls. He opted for a Legal Aid lawyer.

“I wanted to make a confession‚” he told the court. “I told the investigating officer but I could not get the opportunity. I have my own attorney but I was not allowed to make a call. I will take (Legal Aid)“.

Said Ntsibantsiba: “I wanted to call my uncle and ask him what to do but the investigating officer did not give me an opportunity to do so. He said he would make the call himself.”

The men are facing two counts of murder as well as robbery with aggravating circumstances and attempted theft charges.