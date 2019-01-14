WATCH | 'I don't know how I'm going to get home': Zimbabweans stranded as protests rock country

“I’m now confused about what’s happening in this country. All of a sudden the price of fuel just shot up to $3 per litre‚” said taxi driver Gerald Khumalo.

Commuters were left stranded as public transport operators suspended their services.

“I’m stranded in town now and I have no idea how I’m going to go back home‚” said Harare resident Leeroy Kabanga.

In Bulawayo‚ police were overwhelmed by protesters despite firing teargas.