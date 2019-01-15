Manyi ‘free to change allegiance’ to ATM

African Transformation Movement provincial leader Veliswa Mvenya has defended the party’s newest recruit and former president Jacob Zuma loyalist Mzwanele Manyi. In an interview on Monday, Mvenya, who was critical of Zuma while she was a DA MPL, said Manyi could not be blamed for being the former president’s defender.