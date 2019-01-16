BCM recruits 28 new law enforcement officers
In an effort to beef up public safety and security in Buffalo City the metro has advertised 28 job opportunities for trainee law enforcement and traffic officers.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.