Cop admits to flaws in muti investigation
A defence lawyer spent Tuesday trying to punch holes in the evidence of state witnesses – and did expose some elements of poor police investigation in the trial of a sangoma accused of beheading and dismembering a Mbizana schoolgirl for muti. The police officer who headed the investigating task team admitted in court that there were aspects of the investigative work that could have been done better.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.