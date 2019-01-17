Ex-Hawk’s fraud trial continues in March
The six-year-long trial of former Hawks colonel Hyron Booysen on a fraud charge of nearly R11,000 resumes on March 20. Booysen appeared in court on Tuesday for his case, which dates back to November 2013, when he was first accused of defrauding the Hawks. He was arrested for allegedly submitting false travel claims while he was with the Hawks’ organised crime unit in Port Elizabeth.
