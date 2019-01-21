Man caught with 570kg of dagga worth nearly R3m

Kinkelbos police arrested a man transporting dagga with a street value of about R2.8m on Saturday night.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said police spotted a white GWM bakkie with a canopy speeding on the N2 towards Port Elizabeth at about 9.50pm.

“A short vehicle chase ensued which ended when the driver left the road and crashed into road signs. He attempted to flee from the police on foot but was arrested after chasing him for about 100m,” Beetge said.

“20 large bags of dagga were discovered on the back of the bakkie, which had a total weight of more than 570kg and an estimated street value of about R2.8m.”

Beetge said the 43-year-old suspect was arrested for dealing in dagga and the vehicle was taken in for forensic analysis.

The man is expected to appear in the Alexandria Magistrate’s Court on Monday.