Pupils left out in cold after fee row
For two weeks, about 30 pupils at Siyaphakama Senior Secondary School in Sterkstroom have been sitting at home because their parents cannot afford the R200 the school needs to pay teachers hired by the school governing body.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.