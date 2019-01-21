WATCH | High-speed crash caught on camera during 'street race'
A video of a car crash in what looks like a street race has surfaced on social media.
One of the videos was filmed from a bridge, where a group of people were watching cars approaching on the N1 in Cape Town, near the Sable Road turnoff.
Life Healthcare response car LimaCharlie1 tweeted: “According to EMS reports, the car overturned after the crash on the N1 in Cape Town near the Sable road turn-off.”
High speed roll-over MVC N1 near the Sable road turn-off. One patient transported to hospital with critical injuries by ER24.