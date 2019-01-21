News

WATCH | High-speed crash caught on camera during 'street race'

By Nico Gous - 21 January 2019

A video of a car crash in what looks like a street race has surfaced on social media.

One of the videos was filmed from a bridge, where a group of people were watching cars approaching on the N1 in Cape Town, near the Sable Road turnoff.

Posted by 1Second on Sunday, 20 January 2019

Life Healthcare response car LimaCharlie1 tweeted: “According to EMS reports, the car overturned after the crash on the N1 in Cape Town near the Sable road turn-off.”

