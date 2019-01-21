WATCH | Teacher brings cheer on day dubbed most depressing of the year

While January 21 is considered to be the most depressing day of the year, a video of a teacher from Paarl Boys’ Primary School cheering up her learners by greeting them with high fives and hugs has gone viral for all the right reasons.

Zuleka Smit, who has been a teacher for 15 years, said she did not think a video shared by the school on its Facebook page would take off as it had. It received 662,000 shares within a week.

"I do this with my kids every day and they love it. I honestly did not think it would go viral like this."

The children, aged between five and six, have eight options on how to greet their teacher, depicted on a poster at the entrance to the classroom.

A high five, hug, dance, elbow hello, fist pump, handshake, smiling and pinky shake are the ways in which the learners can choose to greet.

"We have so much fun every morning and it sets up such a nice atmosphere before starting with the lessons. If all teachers implemented such exercises, they would love their jobs even more,” she said on Monday.