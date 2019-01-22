Man burnt to death in Pretoria

Police are investigating a murder after a man was burnt to death on Monday morning in Pretoria.

Constable Herman Moremi said police found burning tyres, plastic, rocks and sticks at the crime scene in Eersterust.

“A community member who was busy at his farm, saw plus/minus six vehicles full of people around the bushes and later he heard the man screaming for help, then he saw big smoke from that side,” Moremi said.

“He called other farm workers and went together to check what’s happening and they found the deceased burning.”

The police have opened a murder case. No suspects have been arrested.

“The deceased is unknown at this moment and we urge anyone who is looking for a family member or with information about the suspects to come forward or call Temba police on 012 717 9000.”