State capture: Bosasa furnished prison boss Linda Mti's house

Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi has detailed how the company bribed senior officials from the department of correctional services (DCS) to secure lucrative contracts at prisons across the country. Testifying at the state capture inquiry on Tuesday‚ Agrizzi said Bosasa allegedly oversaw the construction and footed the bill for lavish houses built for former prisons boss Linda Mti and DCS chief officer Patrick Gillingham.