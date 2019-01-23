AmaMpondo feel snubbed by Cyril’s ANC

PREMIUM

Human settlements MEC Babalo Madikizela heard how President Cyril Ramaphosa and his ANC executive had allegedly “disregarded and deliberately snubbed” the AmaMpondo aseNyandeni nation. Traditional leaders gathered at the Nyandeni Great Place near Libode where Madikizela, who is also the ANC Eastern Cape provincial treasurer, came to pay allegiance to King Ndamase Ndlovuyezwe Ndamase and the nation.