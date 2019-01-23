AmaMpondo feel snubbed by Cyril’s ANC
Human settlements MEC Babalo Madikizela heard how President Cyril Ramaphosa and his ANC executive had allegedly “disregarded and deliberately snubbed” the AmaMpondo aseNyandeni nation. Traditional leaders gathered at the Nyandeni Great Place near Libode where Madikizela, who is also the ANC Eastern Cape provincial treasurer, came to pay allegiance to King Ndamase Ndlovuyezwe Ndamase and the nation.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.