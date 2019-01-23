Body on line to save a life
EL’s Hansen takes on the Ironman 70.3 to inspire, and give friend a kidney
An East London man who previously has used the Ironman 70.3 triathlon to raise funds for the fight against cancer will be doing the race on Sunday to help a close friend who is desperately in need of a kidney transplant. Lyle Hansen, 42, the head of sport at Hudson Park Primary, was found to be a blood-type match for his friend, whom he has known since school days.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.