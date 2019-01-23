Body on line to save a life

EL’s Hansen takes on the Ironman 70.3 to inspire, and give friend a kidney

An East London man who previously has used the Ironman 70.3 triathlon to raise funds for the fight against cancer will be doing the race on Sunday to help a close friend who is desperately in need of a kidney transplant. Lyle Hansen, 42, the head of sport at Hudson Park Primary, was found to be a blood-type match for his friend, whom he has known since school days.