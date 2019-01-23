Eastern Cape to debate land issue
The Eastern Cape department of rural development and agrarian reform is hosting a three day land dialogue where the "land issue" will be debated.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.