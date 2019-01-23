Pupils caught in stock theft crossfire

Members of the education portfolio committee in Bhisho want provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga to investigate cases of stock theft in the Mount Fletcher and Qumbu areas which have resulted in the deaths of two pupils. MPL Michael Peter, who was leading the delegation that visited the area last week, said hardest hit were Kuyasa Senior Secondary School pupils in Ngxaxa village in the Qumbu administrative area “who get caught in the crossfire” when there are fights ...