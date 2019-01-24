Boost for local tobacco crop
A 58-year-old “mama” from the Eastern Cape has expressed hope for the future, thanks to the formation of a new organisation aimed at helping black farmers become competitive in the tobacco industry.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.