Enock Mgijima Municipality elects new speaker

Former Chris Hani District Municipality council chief whip Bongiwe van Heerden was elected unopposed as the new Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality council speaker at a special council meeting on Thursday. Van Heerden’s election comes after acting speaker Nkululeko Ngcefe resigned on Thursday, in a position he held for seven days after the resignation of former speaker Mzoxolo Peter who now heads the integrated planning and economic development portfolio.