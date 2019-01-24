Millions down the drain: Statues that failed to impress Mzansi

eThekwini municipality in Durban is not backing down from plans to honour leaders by erecting statues.

Mayor Zandile Gumede announced on Tuesday that the city's preparations for the erection and unveiling of Nelson Mandela and Oliver Tambo statues were well under way.

eThekwini municipality was heavily criticised by the public following a report by eNCA that the city was spending R20m on statues of struggle icons Nelson Mandela and Oliver Tambo.

When the news broke, the public questioned whether the city could not have better spent its money on speeding up service delivery.

On Tuesday, IOL reported that Gumede said the statues would "change the face of the city."

Here are other statues that got people talking: