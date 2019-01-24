Spaza shop assistant killed during robbery

A spaza shop assistant was shot and killed during an armed robbery in Kamesh, Uitenhage, on Wednesday night.

Ibrahim Mizinga, 31, was killed when three men entered a shop in Tambo Crescent at about 7:30pm.Police spokesman Sergeant Majola Nkohli said that the men entered the store and pointed a firearm at the store owner.

“It is alleged that at the time of the incident, the deceased (Mizinga) was peeling potatoes and did not try fight the suspects,” he said.

“It remains unknown why they killed him however it is suspected it is because he had a knife in his hand.”

Nkohli said after Mizinga was killed, the men demanded the shop owner to hand over valuables.

“The two other suspects ransacked the shop and stole an undisclosed amount of cash, cigarettes and airtime vouchers before fleeing the scene.”

Anyone with information can contact the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Bennie Van Wyk at 071 475 1946.

A case of murder and armed robbery is under investigation.