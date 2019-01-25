Chris Hani rings changes to its mayoral committee

Chris Hani District Municipality (CHDM) has made changes in its mayoral committee, and introduced ANC Chris Hani regional chair Wongama Gela as the new CHDM deputy mayor in a council meeting on Friday. In a special council meeting on Friday, Gela was elected into the newly formed position of the deputy mayor after cooperate governance and traditional affairs MEC Fikile Xasa approved the position.