East London joy at successful docking of vessel

The Port of East London is celebrating the docking of the longest vessel in its history. On Thursday, the 247,2m Zhen Hau 20 – long enough to stretch across two and a half rugby fields – was delicately eased into the river port. Zhen Hau 20, with its 41,2m beam and weight of 39,923 gross tons, required the assistance of three Transnet National Ports Authority tugs, the Impunzi, the Mthwalume and the Mvezo as well as pilot boat Tristan Tern to ensure a successful docking.