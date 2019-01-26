Two arrested for murder of transport official whose burnt body was found dumped next to stadium
Limpopo police have made a breakthrough in their investigation into the murder of a Limpopo transport official whose partially charred body was found dumped next to the new Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on January 15.
Police said two suspects – one of them a woman - had been arrested in connection with the murder of Marks Rambua, 48, and that the victim’s two vehicles and cellphone had also been recovered.
“First to be arrested was a 24-year-old woman from Seshego, Mmotong. She was arrested last night (Friday) at about 8pm at one of the hotels in Polokwane.
“The second suspect, a Nigerian national aged 27, was arrested in the early hours of this morning (Saturday at about 4am at his rented house in Flora Park, Polokwane,” police said.
“The vehicles, a Jeep Wrangler and VW Polo, were recovered at two different places in Polokwane,” they added.
It is alleged that Rambau, who was employed by the Limpopo department of transport, was killed at Flora Park, a suburb of Polokwane, on January 15.
“His partially burnt body was found dumped next to the new Peter Mokaba Stadium. The suspects then drove to the deceased’s house at Penina Park, Polokwane where they took his Jeep Wrangler and a TV set,” police said at the time.
“The provincial commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo, Lieutenant-General Nneke Ledwaba, has commended the investigators for their meticulous efforts that have led to the arrest of the suspects.
He further thanked members of the public for providing valuable information that greatly assisted the police in the investigation,” police said in a statement on Saturday.
They added that both suspects would be profiled to establish whether they had been involved in any other crimes.
The suspects will appear in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of murder, carjacking, housebreaking and theft and defeating the ends of justice.