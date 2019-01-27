Problems at voting stations
Most voting stations in the Eastern Cape opened on time but a tragedy within the IEC and several dysfunctional stations cast a shadow over the province’s final registration weekend.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.