Baptism of fire: Turkish visitor describes Cape Town fire hell

Turkish citizen Soner Hosadam came to Cape Town five months ago to learn English.

But on Sunday evening when raging flames on Signal Hill loomed close to his flat in Freysnaye, "I can’t breathe" became the most important English phrase he has learned so far.

Hosadam, 23, was one of several residents who evacuated their homes when flames threatened properties on the Atlantic seaboard.

"I was sleeping the whole afternoon and then I saw the fire around 5pm," said Hosadam.

"At first I thought it was raining because it was foggy outside. And then I realised that it was hell because it was smelling so bad and I struggled to breathe. The smoke was so bad, I threw up a couple of times. The smoke filled my flat and I packed a few things and left with my friends."