Counsel foregoes cross-examination in poaching case

Counsel for three alleged rhino poachers on Monday opted not to cross-examine a state witness who linked a saw seized in a 2016 rhino poaching incident to a yellow paint chip collected from a rhino poaching scene in Cradock some years before. The trial of Jabulani Ndlovu, 40, Forget Ndlovu, 37, and Sikhumbuzo Ndlovu, 38 – who face 50 charges related to the poaching of 13 rhino throughout the Eastern Cape over five years – seems to slowly be drawing to a close.