WATCH | Helen Zille wants a tax revolt, but not everyone is convinced
Western Cape Premier Helen Zille received much criticism on Twitter after threatening to organise a tax revolt if those implicated are not prosecuted and jailed after the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.