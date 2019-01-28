Ratepayers at war with BCM over 'illegally' charging R450m

Property owners cry foul saying fee escalation was improperly done

Buffalo City Metro has been accused by commercial property owners of clawing an additional R450m in rates – money which it is not entitled to take, according to the ratepayers. Graham Hardy, chair of the Buffalo City Property Owners Forum (BCPOF) said their claim was based on BCM imposing an illegal rates escalation.