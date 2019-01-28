Stay on your land, farmers urged
Agri SA warns that drought conditions are testing sector’s resilience
Agri Eastern Cape has made an impassioned plea for farmers to “stay on their farms” as the drought intensifies. The organisation’s president, Doug Stern, said on Monday the unrelenting drought was causing farmers to consider leaving the profession. Veld fires and questions over the state’s land expropriation policy were adding to farmers’ doubts about the future, he said.
