‘They deserve life sentences,’ witness testifies at Coligny murder trial

Mnyakama, a local primary school principal in Coligny, was testifying before a packed gallery on Monday.

Doorewaard and Schutte were convicted in October 2018 of murdering 16-year-old Matlhomola Mosweu, an alleged sunflower seed thief. They were also found guilty of his kidnapping, intimidation, theft and pointing a firearm, after a lengthy trial.

Mosweu was believed to have been thrown out of a moving bakkie on April 20 2017.

Mnyakama said the community of Coligny was "highly hurt" by this incident. He said the incident had been reported to him on a Sunday. When no arrests were reported, he had contacted a police officer to attend to the matter.

He said community members had started to mobilise on the same Sunday.

The next day, with no arrests made, the mobilisation of the community had continued, including taking children out of schools. Community leaders had gone to the police station to query if any arrests had been made, and had later moved into town and looted and damaged several shops.

Mnyakama said he had seen some farmers gathering in town and told himself "these ones are going to cause a mess for Coligny".