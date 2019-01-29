News

BCM official brushes off motorist after car crash

PREMIUM
By Soyiso Maliti - 29 January 2019

A motorist whose car was damaged in an accident with a high-speeding council vehicle now has to travel by public transport as the Buffalo City Metro law enforcement hierarchy sends him from pillar to post regarding repairing the vehicle.

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

#CanAgrizziTellMe Social media wants answers from Angelo Agrizzi
The terrifying fire that engulfed Lion's Head and Signal Hill
X