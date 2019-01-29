State capture: Angelo Agrizzi admits to 'messing up' on allegation against Sunday Times

Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi on Tuesday said he "messed up" a question before the state capture inquiry about being offered an opportunity to respond to questions by the Sunday Times on the sale of his assets.

Evidence leader Paul Pretorius told him on Tuesday the commission had received a submission from the Sunday Times that Agrizzi lied under oath on Monday when he said the newspaper had not contacted him for comment on a story about his house being up for sale.

WATCH | Agrizzi claims he was not contacted for comment