Twitter urges Maimane to 'deal with Zille' after opposing her #TaxRevolt

DA leader Mmusi Maimane was heavily criticised on Monday following a Twitter statement in which he distanced himself from a tax revolt proposed by former DA leader Helen Zille.

On Saturday, Zille dominated conversation following a Twitter post in which she said she would organise a tax revolt if those implicated in corruption at the Zondo commission are not arrested.

Maimane's critics on Twitter called him out for not responding immediately to Zille's stance on a tax revolt, accusing him of double standards by failing to reprimand Zille in the same way the party cracked down on former Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille.