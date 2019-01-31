This‚ should they vote the EFF into government.

Shivambu was addressing a community meeting in ward 72 of the township‚ east of Pretoria‚ ahead of the party's manifesto launch in Soshanguve on Saturday.

According to Shivambu‚ should the EFF be in government after the upcoming general election‚ the older persons grant would double from R1‚700 to R3‚400‚ while the child support grant would increase to R900.

Moreover‚ promised Shivambu‚ the EFF would give the people of Atteridgeville land‚ build factories and dish out shops that would be a result of an EFF government "free of tender systems".

For now‚ the EFF will on Saturday dish out t-shirts to its supporters at bus pick-up points to Giant Stadium in Soshanguve‚ and will hand out food on arrival at the rally venue.

Shivambu also called on landless people to invade unoccupied land.

"We say to our people we cannot wait for so long. If there is a land that is unoccupied‚ you must occupy it and use it for whatever purpose you want to use it for. You cannot stay in congested places like pilchards‚" said Shivambu.

"When we take over government‚ all we are going to do is to bring electricity‚ bring water‚ proper sewage system so that you live in decent settlements. We will make sure that in all townships we have got factories‚ manufacturing and industries that employ our people.

"When we talk of an EFF government‚ we are going to increase the social grants‚ we are going to multiply that by two. Those who are getting R1‚300‚ under the EFF government it is going to be R2‚600. The children who are getting R450‚ under EFF it will be R900 and the money is there‚" Shivambu added.

"One thing the ANC does not know is if you have a lot of money in the hands of ordinary people‚ you are going to get the economy in the townships because the more people have money‚ they buy more and township business will grow."

Shivambu said the tender system that had enriched the likes of the notorious Gupta family and Gavin Watson's Bosasa would end under an EFF government which would instead opt for building state capacity.

