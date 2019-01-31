WATCH | Police hunt for suspects after ATM bombed at petrol station

Police are appealing to residents of Soweto to assist with information that could lead to the arrest of suspects who bombed an ATM at Devland, south of Johannesburg, on Wednesday night.

Police spokesperson Constable Fezeka Khobo said the incident occurred at about 11.50pm.

“An ATM bombing occurred at Devland Engen garage. It was not an actual ATM bombing but it was a drop safe, they bombed it, and an undisclosed amount of cash was taken,” she said.

The incident which was captured on video, shows a white BMW entering the garage and parking right next to the entrance.

Three armed suspects immediately get out of the vehicle, leaving the doors open, and three more gunmen approach the entrance of the garage.

Some of the suspects then point guns at petrol attendants standing outside the entrance, while others enter the garage.

Khobo said that a case of robbery had been opened and no arrests had been made.

“We are appealing to the community to assist us in catching these criminals who are committing such heinous crimes,” said Khobo.