WATCH | Officer caught in bribe
Mnquma traffic cop filmed while counting out ‘cooldrink’ money
An Eastern Cape traffic officer caught on video brazenly extorting a bribe from a motorist has resigned.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.