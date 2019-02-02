Warning over predicted floods for E Cape
Hailstones as big as eggs fell in the Cradock, Mount Fletcher and Maclear regions on Wednesday and Thursday and the SA African Weather Service has warned of lightning and localised flooding in some parts of the Eastern Cape from Friday. The rain will be good news for farmers around Komani and areas to the east, which have been badly affected by the drought.
