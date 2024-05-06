Food on the move — from their car boot
Elaine and Derick Hopkins service 15 companies every weekday
The Hopkins couple, Elaine and Derick, started Car Canteen seven or so years ago in Cape Town, but when they relocated to Gonubie, East London, they brought the concept with them...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.