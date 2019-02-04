Eastern Cape weekend storms leave 100,000 without power
Storms in the Eastern Cape at the weekend affected the power supply of more than 100,000 people.
"Supply restored to +- 80,000 customers affected by storms that hit EC on Sunday, 3 Feb. Technicians are working to restore the remaining 20,200 customers. We appeal to customers to be patient and treat all appliances as live. Supply may be restored at any time," Eskom tweeted on Monday.
#EskomEasternCape supply restored to +- 80 000 customers affected by storms that hit EC on Sunday, 3 Feb. Technicians are working to restore the remaining 20 200 customers. We appeal to customers to be patient & treat all appliances as live. Supply may be restored at any time.— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) February 4, 2019
Weather service SAWS warned that severe thunderstorms with excessive lightning, strong winds, heavy downpours and damaging hail could be expected across the Amathole district municipality in the Eastern Cape.
Emile van Rooyen tweeted a photograph of a hailstone about the size of a golf ball which fell in Molteno at the weekend.
@Weather4Africa Must be the biggest hailstone for this season I've seen. Molteno Eastern Cape yesterday. pic.twitter.com/fNYKqKm6Cu— Emile van Rooyen (@EmilevanRooyen2) February 3, 2019
Binne 10 min. #hael , hewige sterk #winde en #reenbui. #Kwelera #Oos_Londen ? Chantal van de Venter @SAWeatherServic @sawx_sa_weather @maroelamedia @venter_annette @debeer_anika @maroelamedia @Netwerk24 @SABCNewsOnline @JoelGuy_ pic.twitter.com/nX7FJ4wEb8— ReenvalSA (@ReenvalSA) February 3, 2019
Storms en #reën in die #Hanekam_Berge tussen #Uitenhage en #Steytlerville. Damme vol in omtrent 45min.— ReenvalSA (@ReenvalSA) February 3, 2019
?Jj van Jaarsveld.@sawx_sa_weather @eNCAWeather @SAWeatherServic @Agri_EC @debeer_anika @JoelGuy_ @venter_annette @landbou @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/nSm5aMknxb
#Reen net buite #Somerset-Oos vanmiddag ?Bart van der Vyver.@sawx_sa_weather @venter_annette @AfricaWeather_ @TeamNews24 @Agri_EC @Weather4Africa @JoelGuy_ @debeer_anika @ pic.twitter.com/QmDYe7BIev— ReenvalSA (@ReenvalSA) February 3, 2019
Meanwhile, thunderstorms, heavy rain and hail affected other parts of the country with storms destroying 70 homes in the Alfred Duma local municipality in northern KwaZulu-Natal, leaving almost 400 people homeless.
Thembisile Msibi, 67, lost her house where she lived with her four grandchildren and sought shelter with her neighbours during the storm.
"I am grateful for the quick response that has been provided and we now have hope that we can pick up our lives following what we went through last night," Msibi said.
Provincial co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube visited the area on Sunday.
"What we have witnessed here is heartbreaking; the sight of houses completely destroyed by last night’s storm is unimaginable. We have accompanied our teams to lend a hand in the mop-up operation as many families have been left with nothing."
Affected households received sanitary products, food, stoves, cutlery and emergency accommodation.
Parts of the Free State also received heavy rain and some hail over the weekend.
The weather service forecast thunderstorms for Limpopo, Mpumalanga, the Free State, Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and parts of North West.
24 hour #rainfall measured at 8:00 this morning. @ReenvalSA @huisgenoot pic.twitter.com/LkXnBVMO5F— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 4, 2019
Dit #reën baie hard met bietjie #haelers en baie swaar weer hier in Riebeeckstad in #welkom in die #Vrystaat ? Johan Alta Jv Rensburg @SAWeatherServic @sawx_sa_weather @venter_annette @debeer_anika @vslandbou @landbou @Netwerk24 @AfricaWeather_ pic.twitter.com/T66lGkHxDl— ReenvalSA (@ReenvalSA) February 3, 2019