Speaking outside the high court in Cape Town on Monday‚ after a bruising legal wrangle at the start of the inquest into her brother's death‚ Renisha Jimmy said they would not allow his image to be tarnished.

She told TimesLIVE that the family was happy with Judge Robert Henney's decision to postpone the inquest until March.

Henney‚ in ordering the postponement‚ grilled both state prosecutor Anthony Stephen and Ford's lawyer‚ Andre Bezuidenhout‚ after allegations emerged that they had failed to inform Jimmy's lawyer‚ Gerrie Nel‚ of an agreement to postpone the inquest or share important forensic reports with him.

Jimmy said they believed that the judge had been fair.